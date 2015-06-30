* EVP Toshihiro Suzuki to become president, COO effective
Tuesday
* Osamu Suzuki to remain CEO, chairman
* CEO will keep overseeing arbitration with Volkswagen
* CEO says plans to boost dividend
(Adds CEO comments on dividends, VW)
By Minami Funakoshi and Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, June 30 Suzuki Motor Corp's
85-year-old CEO Osamu Suzuki named his eldest son as the new
president of Japan's fourth-biggest automaker, easing investor
concerns over the firm's succession plan and boosting the
company's shares by more than 5 percent.
Executive Vice President Toshihiro Suzuki took over the role
from his father as president and chief operating officer
effective Tuesday. Osamu Suzuki remains as CEO and chairman.
"If I don't say much and stop working, I'll get dementia, so
I'll continue to work an appropriate amount," the octogenarian
told reporters on Tuesday.
Osamu Suzuki also said he will continue to oversee the
automaker's dealings with Volkswagen AG, with which
it formed a capital tie-up in 2009, along with newly appointed
Vice Chairman Yasuhito Harayama, a former executive vice
president and bureaucrat at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry, who was hired by the elder Suzuki to oversee the issue
with Volkswagen.
Suzuki Motor is now trying to dismantle those ties by buying
back the 19.9 percent stake held by the German giant in an
international arbitration court after the partners fell out.
Shares in Suzuki Motor rose as much as 5.5 percent after
news of the management changes, before ending up 2.7 percent.
After the market closed, Suzuki laid out financial targets
under a new five-year business plan, including a goal to raise
revenue to a record and to boost sales to 3.4 million vehicles
in the year ending March 2020.
The automaker set the dividend payout ratio for this
business year at 15 percent, although CEO Suzuki said the
company aims to increase this. Payout ratio for the same year
was 36.6 percent for Nissan Motor Co and 29.0 percent
for Toyota Motor Corp.
Suzuki is also targeting record revenue of 3.7 trillion yen
($30.24 billion) this business year, versus 3.1 trillion yen
projected for the current business year.
Osamu Suzuki, born Osamu Matsuda, joined the automaker in
1958 after marrying into the family. During his nearly four
decades running the company, Suzuki has turned the loom maker
founded by his wife's grandfather into one of the world's
biggest automakers, blazing the trail into the Indian market in
the early 1980s.
Suzuki, through its local subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
, is the top-selling automaker in India and has a
market capitalisation of 2.24 trillion yen ($18.3 billion),
roughly equal to that of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
($1 = 122.3500 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by
Ryan Woo and Louise Heavens)