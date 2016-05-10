TOKYO May 10 Suzuki Motor Corp on
Tuesday said it expected Japan's mini-vehicle market to suffer
only limited impact from a scandal in which Mitsubishi Motors
Corp falsified the fuel economy data of its
mini-vehicles.
"Our customers are smart, and they make intelligent
decisions, so I don't think there will be much impact on the
broader market," Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki said
at a media conference.
Fuel economy compliance has gained increased scrutiny since
Mitsubishi last month said it falsified fuel economy readings
for some of its mini-vehicle models. It also said it used
non-compliant data to calculate mileage for other models.
Suzuki specialises in mini-vehicles which are smaller than
regular vehicles and often have better fuel economy. It is
Japan's fourth-largest automaker by sales and commands roughly
one-third of the country's mini-vehicle market.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)