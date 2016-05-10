TOKYO May 10 Suzuki Motor Corp on Tuesday said it expected Japan's mini-vehicle market to suffer only limited impact from a scandal in which Mitsubishi Motors Corp falsified the fuel economy data of its mini-vehicles.

"Our customers are smart, and they make intelligent decisions, so I don't think there will be much impact on the broader market," Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki said at a media conference.

Fuel economy compliance has gained increased scrutiny since Mitsubishi last month said it falsified fuel economy readings for some of its mini-vehicle models. It also said it used non-compliant data to calculate mileage for other models.

Suzuki specialises in mini-vehicles which are smaller than regular vehicles and often have better fuel economy. It is Japan's fourth-largest automaker by sales and commands roughly one-third of the country's mini-vehicle market. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)