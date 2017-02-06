The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp on Monday reported a higher-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit on the back of better margins, while sales remained strong in its biggest market of India.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker said operating profit rose to 51.9 billion yen ($461.13 million) in October-December, up from 45.1 billion yen a year prior and exceeding a median forecast of 43.66 billion yen drawn from 10 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ poll.

It kept its full-year profit forecast of 145.0 billion yen unchanged, slightly lower than a median forecast of 147.78 billion yen drawn from 10 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ poll.

Suzuki, which specialises in ultra-compact cars, has benefited from strong demand for its higher-margin vehicles in India, which accounts for around half of its total global sales. This has offset slower sales at home and in other Asian regions.

($1 = 112.5500 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)