TOKYO Feb 5 Suzuki Motor Corp posted a
0.6 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday,
missing analyst estimates, as price competition at home in Japan
offset a jump in income from India.
Suzuki has been battling Daihatsu Motor Co for the
top spot in Japan's minicar segment, where it retook the crown
in 2014 for the first time in eight years. The cars, with an
engine size of 660cc, are unique to the country where they made
up 40 percent of the vehicle market last year.
In October-December, Suzuki posted operating profit of 44.69
billion yen ($381.41 million), short of the 49.04 billion yen
average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The automaker said tough market conditions in Thailand and
Indonesia also hurt earnings, erasing the impact of increased
profit at Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Maruti, which sells nearly every other car in India, last
week reported an 18 percent rise in net profit.
For the business year through March, Suzuki kept its
operating profit forecast at 188 billion yen, compared with the
202.4 billion yen estimate of 22 analysts.
It lowered its net profit outlook by 10 billion yen to 105.0
billion yen, citing the anticipated reduction of deferred tax
assets ahead of an expected fall in Japan's corporate tax rate
next year.
Shares of Suzuki closed 1.7 percent lower ahead of the
earnings release, compared with a 1.0 percent decline in the
benchmark index.
($1 = 117.1700 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)