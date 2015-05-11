TOKYO May 11 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will aim to boost revenues at a measured pace of about 100 billion yen ($833.5 million) a year, Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki said on Monday.

In the years preceding the global financial crisis in 2008, Suzuki's revenues had grown by more than 300 billion yen a year, which the CEO said was too rapid.

