BRIEF-S R Industries to consider raising fresh equity capital
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
TOKYO May 11 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will aim to boost revenues at a measured pace of about 100 billion yen ($833.5 million) a year, Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki said on Monday.
In the years preceding the global financial crisis in 2008, Suzuki's revenues had grown by more than 300 billion yen a year, which the CEO said was too rapid.
($1 = 119.9700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
* MANAGEMENT IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR