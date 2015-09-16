* Suzuki to repurchase up to 122.77 mln shares at 3,842.5
yen each
* Third Point's Loeb had called for cancellation of the
shares
TOKYO, Sept 16 Suzuki Motor Corp is
buying back the 19.9 percent stake held by top shareholder
Volkswagen AG for up to $3.9 billion, after an
international arbitration court last month ordered the German
automaker to sell its holding.
The Japanese automaker said it will repurchase on Thursday
as many as 122.77 million shares at Wednesday's closing price of
3,842.50 yen per share for up to 471.74 billion yen ($3.9
billion) via the Tokyo Stock Exchange's off-hours trading system
before the market open.
Suzuki did not say what it planned to do with the stock.
U.S. hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point LLC holds
a stake in Suzuki, has urged the Japanese company to cancel the
shares that it repurchases.
Loeb, after the arbitration court ruling on Aug. 30, also
said Suzuki should focus on improving value for existing
shareholders.
Suzuki and Volkswagen agreed to tie up in December 2009,
pledging to cooperate on technology and on expanding in emerging
economies, but the alliance soon faltered. Suzuki filed for
arbitration in November 2011.
($1 = 120.2900 yen)
