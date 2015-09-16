TOKYO, Sept 16 Suzuki Motor Corp said
it would buy back the 19.9 percent stake held by top shareholder
Volkswagen AG on Thursday, after an international
arbitration court last month ordered the German automaker to
sell its holding.
The Japanese automaker said it would repurchase as many as
122.77 million shares at Wednesday's closing price of 3,842.50
yen, for up to 471.74 billion yen ($3.9 billion), via the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's off-hours trading system before the market
open.
The two companies agreed to tie up in December 2009,
pledging to cooperate on technology and on expanding in emerging
economies, but the alliance soon faltered. Suzuki filed for
arbitration in November 2011.
($1 = 120.2900 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)