* Suzuki chief says he feels 'so refreshed'
* VW welcomes clarity, says cooperation now ended
* German stake worth about $3.8 bln at Friday's close
* Investor Loeb wants Suzuki to cancel shares after buyback
By Minami Funakoshi and Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on
Sunday it will buy back the 19.9 percent stake it sold to
Volkswagen AG after an international arbitration court settled a
dispute between the automakers over their failed partnership.
Suzuki filed for international arbitration in
November 2011, after Volkswagen refused to sell back
the shares in Suzuki it acquired in January 2010 for 1.7 billion
euros ($1.90 billion).
The stake was worth some $3.8 billion at Friday's closing
price.
Both companies said they welcomed the clarity offered by the
ruling from the International Court of Arbitration of the
International Chamber of Commerce, which partially upheld the
German company's counterclaims of breach of contract.
"It used to feel as if a small bone were stuck in my
throat," Suzuki Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki told a
news conference. "I feel so refreshed now."
Suzuki said it foresees no impact on its full-year earnings.
VW said in a statement it would not know the impact on its
balance sheet or profits until it has coordinated the sale of
the Suzuki shares. "We have already retained an investment bank
and will in the next few days consult with the bank and our
lawyers over the next steps to be taken."
U.S. hedge fund mogul Daniel Loeb urged Suzuki to cancel the
shares it buys back, saying the Japanese automaker has enough
cash on hand and should avoid issuing equity which would hurt
existing shareholders.
Loeb sent Suzuki shares soaring early this month by
disclosing his Third Point LLC fund held a stake. He said at the
time the stock was cheap and that the expected resolution of the
VW dispute would allow it to make better use of its cash.
In a phone call with a small number of media outlets early
on Monday Japan time, Loeb said Suzuki should buy the shares
from the German giant at a price not too far from the current
price.
Suzuki said it expects to buy back its shares at a
"reasonable" price, though it did not specify what that price
would be.
Takaki Nakanishi, chief executive of Nakanishi Research
Institute, which specialises in the automotive industry, said it
was "highly likely it will buy back at the Friday closing
price."
"For Suzuki, this isn't that much money," he added. Suzuki
had nearly 1 trillion yen in cash reserves as of the end of
March.
Loeb did not mention other specific measures he expected
from Suzuki but said he saw a cancellation as a "first next
step". He said he would be happy to meet with management to
discuss other "shareholder-friendly steps" to better allocate
capital, adding that he had no plans to sell the shares yet.
"At this valuation we're happy to continue holding," he
said. Third Point has not disclosed the size of its Suzuki
stake. Japanese regulation requires ownership of 5 percent or
more to be declared.
VW held 111.61 million Suzuki shares as of March 31, worth
463 billion yen ($3.81 billion) at Friday's closing price of
4,151.5 yen.
The two carmakers agreed to tie up in December 2009,
pledging to cooperate on technology such as hybrid and electric
cars and on expanding in emerging economies.
But the union soured as Suzuki accused VW of withholding
hybrid technology it promised to share. VW, in turn, objected to
Suzuki's purchase of diesel engines from Fiat.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
($1 = 121.7000 yen)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger in
Frankfurt and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Writing by William Mallard
and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk/Ruth Pitchford)