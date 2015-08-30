TOKYO Aug 31 U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb
said Suzuki Motor Corp should cancel the shares it
plans to buy back from Volkswagen AG, not issue
equity or convertible shares.
In a phone call with a small number of media outlets early
on Monday, Loeb said the Japanese carmaker should buy the shares
from the German giant at a price not too far from the current
price.
Loeb's Third Point LLC fund sent Suzuki shares to a record
high early this month when it disclosed a nearly $1 billion bet
on the company, citing the automaker's dominance in India.
Suzuki said on Sunday it will buy back the 19.9 percent
stake it sold to Volkswagen AG after an international
arbitration court settled a dispute between the automakers over
their failed partnership.
The stake would be worth some $3.8 billion at Friday's
closing price.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by William Mallard; Editing
by Alison Williams)