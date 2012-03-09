* Suzuki had JV in Myanmar until 2010
* Assembled 10,000 motorbikes, 6,000 autos 1999-2010
* Now looking for capital partner to launch venture
(Suzuki confirms plan, adds background)
TOKYO, March 9 Suzuki Motor Corp
is considering resuming auto output in Myanmar, a company
spokesman said on Friday, as Japanese firms look to expand in
the Southeast Asian nation that is showing tentative steps of
opening up.
Japan's No.4 automaker is looking for a capital partner in
Myanmar to launch a new venture. Its previous joint venture in
the country ended in 2010 following the expiration of its
business license from the government, the company spokesman
added.
Suzuki assembled about 10,000 motor bikes and 6,000 autos
between 1999 and 2010 under the previous venture, which included
Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Japan's foreign minister agreed in December to begin talks
with Myanmar on forming an investment pact. Myanmar's new and
nominally civilian government has begun implementing political
reforms and re-engaging internationally after decades of
military rule.
Most cars on the roads of Myanmar are decades old following
the country's years of international isolation. One plan Myanmar
is pursuing to replenish its ageing fleet is to overhaul
antiquated import rules.
(Reporting by James Topham, Tim Kelly; Editing by Neil Fullick)