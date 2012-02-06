TOKYO Feb 6 Suzuki Motor Corp
posted a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly operating profit as
weaker Indian sales hurt and it kept its annual profit forecast
unchanged despite an anticipated revenue hit from Thailand's
floods and a stronger yen.
Operating profit for the October-December third quarter at
Japan's fourth-biggest automaker came to 23.0 billion yen ($300
million, roughly in line with the average 23.8 billion yen
estimate from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit dropped 29 percent to 8.61 billion yen, according
to calculations based on the company's nine-month results.
For the year to March 31, Suzuki on Monday lowered its
revenue forecast by 110 billion yen to 2.50 trillion yen, citing
the yen's strength and a disruption from the Thai floods last
quarter.
The floods dragged down production in Indonesia by about
37,000 motorcycles and in Hungary by about 13,000 cars,
executive vice president Toshihiro Suzuki told a news
conference.
Suzuki kept its profit guidance untouched thanks to
cost-cutting efforts, projecting operating profit of 110 billion
yen, up 2.9 percent from 2010/11. Consensus forecasts from 21
analysts put the figure at 119 billion yen.
Last month, subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
reported a worse-than-expected drop in quarterly profit
reflecting a sales slump and weaker rupee. But it assured
investors the worst was over, pushing Maruti's stock price up by
more than 6 percent on the day.
Analysts say Suzuki stands to benefit from a shift towards
monetary easing in India, its biggest market, where many
consumers avoided buying cars last year due to rising interest
rates.
Maruti's sales in India grew in January for the first time
in eight months. Sales were also hit last year by months-long
strikes at its local factories, Suzuki said.
Shares in Suzuki, held 19.9 percent by Volkswagen AG
, have risen about 12 percent so far this year, in
line with Tokyo's auto index.
Before Suzuki announced the results, its shares ended up 1.6
percent in Tokyo, mirroring strong rises in other auto stocks.
($1 = 76.5850 Japanese yen)
