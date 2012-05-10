TOKYO May 10 Suzuki Motor Corp posted on Thursday a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit and forecast only a slight growth this year, citing the yen's strength and a doubling in spending as it steps up investments in India and other growth markets.

For the quarter ended on March 31, Japan's fourth-biggest automaker reported an operating profit of 26.85 billion yen ($338 million), weaker than the average estimate of 31.2 billion yen from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S over the past three months.

On a year-on-year basis, the quarterly profit jumped 85 percent as the year-ago period was impacted by Japan's devastating earthquake. Net profit more than quadrupled to 11.28 billion yen from 2.57 billion yen a year earlier and three-month revenue rose 5 percent.

For the year to next March, the maker of the Swift and other compact cars expects operating profit to remain roughly flat at 120 billion yen, while consensus forecasts from the last three months see it rising to 140.21 billion yen.

Suzuki, whose guidance is typically conservative, is assuming a dollar rate of 75 yen for the business year, compared with around 79 yen on Thursday and the 80 yen assumed by most other Japanese automakers.

Suzuki is expected to leave behind a difficult year of disasters in Japan and labour strife in India, its single-biggest market, with sales in India having bottomed out and headed for a rebound.

Last month, its local subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a sales growth of 10 to 12 percent in the current business year.

Suzuki forecast a 9.8 percent rise in global sales this fiscal year to 2.811 million vehicles, led by a 12 percent jump in Asia. ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)