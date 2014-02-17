TOKYO Feb 17 Suzuki Motor Corp said on
Monday it has suspended operations at three car and truck plants
in central Japan because heavy snow that hit the area over the
weekend disrupted its supply chains.
Suzuki suspended operations on Saturday at its Kosai plant,
where it makes 660cc minicars including the WagonR for the
Japanese market, spokesman Hideki Taguchi said.
It also halted operations at its Sagara plant on Monday
where it makes passenger cars including the Swift, as well as at
one of the two lines at its Iwata plant on Saturday, where it
manufactures minitrucks.
All three plants are in Shizuoka prefecture in central
Japan. Suzuki does not manufacture vehicles on Sunday at these
plants, Taguchi said.
The company has yet to decide when it will resume operations
at the three plants, he said.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)