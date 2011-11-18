FRANKFURT Nov 18 Volkswagen
said it was extremely disappointed that Suzuki Motor Corp.
demanded mediation after rejecting VW's offers to
rescue a floundering alliance, arguing Suzuki did not have a
legal leg on which to stand.
"There is no legal foundation whatsoever obliging us to
surrender our shares," it said in a statement on Friday,
reaffirming its intention to hold on to a 20 percent stake in
Suzuki.
VW said Suzuki's accusations were "factually incorrect" that
the German carmaker failed to offer its partner access to the
technologies it wanted.
"Volkswagen categorically repudiates any allegation that we
have in any way breached or failed to comply with the spirit of
the cooperation agreement and rejects any termination of the
agreement," it said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)