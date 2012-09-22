FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Volkswagen has
dropped its appeal of a court ruling in a brand infringement
case against estranged partner Suzuki, a spokesman for
the German carmaker said on Saturday, confirming an earlier
report.
In 2004, Volkswagen contested an application granted to
Suzuki allowing the Japanese company to use the vehicle
nameplate "SWIFT GTi" as a trademark for a derivative of its
small car.
The General Court of the European Union said in March that
the Suzuki version could not be confused with its own
high-performance Golf GTI, which it had trademarked in Germany
and other international markets.
The ruling came when the two companies were embroiled in a
separate arbitration battle over whether Volkswagen may be
forced to divest its near-20 percent stake in Suzuki, bought for
1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as part of a broad alliance
agreed more than two years ago.
German daily Die Welt earlier said Volkswagen had dropped
its appeal several weeks ago already.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
(Reporting by Stefanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)