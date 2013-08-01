TOKYO Aug 1 Suzuki Motor Corp
Executive Vice President Toshihiro Suzuki denied recent media
reports that it and Volkswagen have resumed talks on
how to resolve a dispute about a partnership deal.
"There have been various reports, but there absolutely are
no such facts, so there is nothing I can talk about on this
topic," he told a news conference on Thursday after Suzuki
reported quarterly earnings.
Japan's No. 4 automaker by sales volume filed for
international arbitration in a bitter dispute with Volkswagen
in 2011, after the German automaker refused to sell
back its 20 percent stake in the Japanese firm.
Suzuki accused its German partner of withholding hybrid
powertrain technology it promised to share and demanded a return
of the 19.9 percent stake Volkswagen bought for about 1.7
billion euros ($2.3 billion) in January 2009.
The two carmakers have resumed talks at the board level and
both now see potential from continued cooperation, but whether
the dispute can be fully resolved remains to be seen, sources
familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Suzuki posted 44.1 billion yen ($448 million) in April-June
operating profit on Thursday, a record for its first quarter,
after increased car sales in Indonesia and Thailand offset a
slowdown in India, its biggest market. Its subsidiary Maruti
Suzuki is India's biggest carmaker.
Suzuki said its car sales in India in April-June dropped
10.2 percent due to an economic slowdown and a drop in
popularity of diesel-powered vehicles.
For its full fiscal year, Suzuki raised its operating profit
forecast by 10 percent to 165 billion yen, helped by the weaker
yen.
($1 = 98.3550 Japanese yen)
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
