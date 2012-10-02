STOCKHOLM Oct 2 SCA : * Divests newsprint mill in aylesford * has divested its 50% shareholding in the UK-based newsprint facility Aylesford Newsprint to the private equity company Martland Holdings * Says the transaction involved a book loss of SEK 850M (GBP 80M) and a

negative cash flow effect of SEK 140M (GBP 13M) for SCA * The sale of shares was carried out on a debt-free basis for a symbolic amount * The loss will be booked in the third quarter of 2012