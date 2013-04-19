BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
STOCKHOLM, April 19 SCA : * Sca's divestments of former georgia-pacific units approved * The requirements imposed by the EU Commission included the sale of parts of Georgia-Pacific's former operations in the UK, Ireland and the Benelux countries, and certain operations in the Scandinavian region
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
* Says company, Chairman Wang Yuhao and controlling shareholder Meng Kai are investigated by securities regulator for information disclosure violation
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2n9oz22 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)