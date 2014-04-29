UPDATE 3-Intel revenue misses estimates as data center growth slows
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
STOCKHOLM, April 29 SCA : * CEO says not lost market share in US away from home segment * CEO says regained some market share for sealer brand in China in Q1
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.