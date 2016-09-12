Sept 12 Private equity investor HarbourVest Partners said it had offered to buy SVG Capital for 1.02 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) in cash.

Shareholders in London-based private equity firm SVG would receive 650 pence per share, representing a 14.7 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday, HarbourVest said.

Jefferies acted as financial adviser to HarbourVest. ($1 = 0.7534 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)