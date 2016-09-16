* Rejects bid from HarbourVest at 650 pence a share
* Says offer undervalues firm, assets
* Says talking to other parties; shares up 4 pct
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's SVG Capital
rejected a hostile bid by U.S. rival HarbourVest on Friday,
saying the $1.35 billion offer undervalued the listed private
equity firm, and it was in talks with other potential suitors.
Investors have been frustrated for years by Britain's listed
private equity sector, which has traded at a discount to the
value of its assets, prompting a coup by activist investor
Edward Bramson at Electra Private Equity.
The prospect of a rival bid for SVG saw its shares jump past
HarbourVest's 650 pence a share final offer, which already has
the support of a large chunk of SVG's investors, and by 0738
GMT, SVG stock was trading up 4 percent at 676 pence a share.
SVG said the HarbourVest bid - at a discount of 11.5 percent
to the fund's July net asset value, and a greater discount to
the value of the investment portfolio - undervalued both the
company and its assets.
"The latest strong performance builds on the double-digit
annual growth of the past six years. In particular, the
investments made under the new strategy have performed well," it
said in a statement with results for the six months to end-July.
The response comes days after Boston-based HarbourVest,
which manages $42 billion, made public its bid. At the time, SVG
asked investors to do nothing until it had filed its results.
Posting a 12 percent increase in the net asset value per
share to 735 pence on Friday, helped by a "significant" currency
boost, and a total return from its investment portfolio of 13
percent, SVG again advised investors to sit tight.
"The Company has received approaches from a number of
credible parties, which... may lead to an offer competing with
HarbourVest and could deliver SVG Capital shareholders superior
value," SVG Chief Executive Lynn Fordham said.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)