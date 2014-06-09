BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
* Development approval received for 114 new homes
June 9 SVG Capital Plc :
* Announces that Caroline Goodall has advised board that she intends to retire from board of company later this year
* A search for her successor is at an advanced stage
* A search for her successor is at an advanced stage

* A further announcement will be made in near future
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B