LONDON Aug 12 SVG Capital PLC : * Increase of 23% in nav per share to 480P; versus return of 5% for msci world

index, 8% for ftse 350 in the six months to June 30 * £101 million of capital returned to shareholders in the six month period, a further £267 million targeted over next 2-3 years * Total return on investment portfolio of 19% * 50.1% of SVG advisers sold to aberdeen asset management with the formation

of a 3-year strategic alliance * New commitments made to two funds - fifth cinven fund and permira v; expects to make further investments in next year