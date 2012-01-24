MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian handset retailer Svyaznoy recently mandated Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisenbank to sell a third of the business for around $300 million, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Svyaznoy plans to sell 20-30 percent to a financial investor and has sent offers to a number of Russian and international funds and investment bank VTB Capital, the business daily said.

Svyaznoy main shareholder Maksim Nogotkov confirmed to Kommersant that the company hired these banks and the size of the stake up for sale, but declined to comment on its value and potential buyers.

The company's chief executive said in August that Svyaznoy could offer up to 40 percent of its shares in a London initial public offering in April-May or October 2012, based on a company valuation of $1.8 billion-$2.6 billion.

Svyaznoy was not available to comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Dan Lalor)