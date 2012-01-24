MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian handset retailer
Svyaznoy recently mandated Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisenbank to
sell a third of the business for around $300 million, the
Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources.
Svyaznoy plans to sell 20-30 percent to a financial investor
and has sent offers to a number of Russian and international
funds and investment bank VTB Capital, the business daily said.
Svyaznoy main shareholder Maksim Nogotkov confirmed to
Kommersant that the company hired these banks and the size of
the stake up for sale, but declined to comment on its value and
potential buyers.
The company's chief executive said in August that Svyaznoy
could offer up to 40 percent of its shares in a London initial
public offering in April-May or October 2012, based on a company
valuation of $1.8 billion-$2.6 billion.
Svyaznoy was not available to comment.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Dan
Lalor)