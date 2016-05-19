May 19 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the co pay a cash dividend of 2.426289 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 12.6167 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 24, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

