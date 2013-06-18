BRIEF-Sanwil Holding Q1 revenue down at 10.4 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 10.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 18 Swallowfield PLC : * Chris How Is appointed as chief executive officer of the company * Ian mackinnon will step down as chief executive officer and a director of the
company
* Raja Faridah Binti Raja Ahmad is appointed as chief financial officer of MSM Malaysia Holdings berhad Source text: [http://bit.ly/2riC7qM] Further company coverage: