By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 31
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. derivatives
regulator said on Tuesday it planned to publish the definition
of the term "swap" in the federal register on Aug. 13, a move
that will start the clock for market players to comply with a
host of new derivatives rules.
The rules that will be triggered by the definition's
publication are mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank Act, which aims
to boost transparency and limit risk in the $650 trillion
over-the-counter global swaps market.
"The Commission has learned that the rule further defining
the term "swap" is scheduled to be published in the Federal
Register on August 13, 2012," the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said in a court filing.
The publication will also trigger a 60 day countdown for
compliance with a new position limits rule.
That rule, which was also included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law and was finalized in October, curbs the
number of contracts any trader can hold in certain commodities
like gold and oil.
Financial industry groups have sued to stop the rules from
taking effect, saying the curbs would irreparably harm the
marketplace. They have criticized the agency for imposing a
"draconian aggregation standard" on firms.