(The following story appeared in the Dec 3 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Chris Whittall
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Amid its recent business
shake-up, the chief executive of UBS's investment bank, Carsten
Kengeter, noted that its long-end rates business had a negative
revenue impact of CHF300m per annum.
He subsequently announced officially what many other major
dealers now admit privately: the uncollateralised long-dated
rates business is not attractive under Basel 3, causing a number
of institutions in effect to pull out of it.
"Much of the risk reduction related to long-end rates,"
Kengeter told the UBS investor day on November 17. "Swaps are an
important part of our corporate client value proposition, but
they are capital-intensive and currently do not offer attractive
returns. We will therefore materially reduce the
uncollateralised long-dated transactions asking corporate
clients who want more tailored solutions to pay for the extra
Basel 3 capital charge."
Swiss Banks have to comply with Basel 3 earlier than their
peers, but dealers on both sides of the Atlantic are already
looking at the implications of the regulation. However, it is
their corporate clients that will ultimately have to stomach
these extra regulatory costs.
The vast majority of corporates are uncollateralised
counterparties, and therefore are hit hardest by Basel 3 through
a combination of funding, counterparty credit and regulatory
capital charges. For those unwilling or unable to collateralise
their predominantly long-dated exposures, they are faced with
either higher charges or reducing their reliance on the
derivatives market.
"We are worried that Basel seems to disproportionately load
the capital requirements for uncollateralised derivatives. That
creates a push for institutions to collateralise or clear, which
treasurers find alarming as managing liquidity risk can be
exceedingly difficult for corporates," said Martin O'Donovan,
deputy policy and technical director at the Association of
Corporate Treasurers.
BALLOONING COSTS
The added costs under Basel 3 could be substantial.
According to a recent Standard & Poor's note, a mid BB to mid
BBB rated corporate could see its borrowing costs balloon by as
much 80bp if trading with a dealer with a 15% return on equity
target. That number grows to 107bp if Basel's net stable funding
ratio is included in the calculation.
"Corporates represent a huge source of revenues, but that
doesn't mean we will forgo the proper charges. We are more and
more forced to charge on a stricter basis for these costs that
are now hitting the trading books directly and become part of
the P&L equation," said one senior counterparty risk manager at
a major dealer.
Banks are faced with a dilemma: fully price in regulatory
charges and potentially lose corporate business to rivals, or
devise ways to reach a palatable price for all involved. In a
world where additional expenses are less easily absorbed by a
thriving investment bank, many choose the former, explaining
that they are no longer willing to swallow these costs for their
corporate clients.
"We're definitely seeing some pullback from the
uncollateralised business. Current pricing trends for long-dated
uncollateralised derivatives are making this business look less
attractive," said Jakob Horder, head of European rates at Morgan
Stanley. "As more players reduce their commitment, we would
expect the market to shrink."
He is not alone in his view. One dealer estimated fully
pricing in Basel 3 had cost him 10% of his rates business this
year. "The business just doesn't have an adequate return on
capital in a Basel 3 world," added one head of fixed income at
another major bank.
ADAPTING
But while some banks with smaller corporate franchises scale
back, those with traditionally larger corporate client bases
have also been busy reviewing their business models in the new
world.
John Langley, head of the risk solutions group at Barclays
Capital, said there was no doubt uncollateralised swaps would
become more expensive under Basel 3, but said that the corporate
business would adapt to the new environment.
"It's important to look at the overall client relationship.
We look at these issues on a portfolio basis across the entirety
of a client's business, which gives us the ability to provide
bespoke solutions for a company, even in the long-dated space,
and ensure we're still able to generate sufficient returns with
a Basel III lens," said Langley.
At the same time, Langley points to a steady flow of
corporates signing credit support annexes, which automatically
reduce auxiliary charges. For those that don't have the
flexibility to sign a CSA, other credit mitigation mechanisms
are developing.
In particular, clients are keen to move on from break
clauses in swap contracts, which have become less popular in
recent times given the risk of having to replace the hedge
before expiry.
"Clients are now looking at structures other than the break
clauses, whether it is resetting the foreign exchange rate on a
cross-currency swap or the coupon on an interest rates swap.
This can allow them to get long-dated hedging, but reduces the
pricing to an efficient level," said Edward de Waal, head of
structuring in the risk solutions group at BarCap.
For those staying in the corporate derivatives space,
finding these types of solutions will become increasingly vital.
While corporates may be unlikely to forgo hedging altogether,
O'Donovan at the ACT indicated that companies would also look to
be innovative going forward.
"It can start to change behaviour and business planning, so
that natural hedges are established where possible, even to the
extent of influencing investment decisions. We are also seeing
companies investigate corporate-to-corporate transactions, which
would take the bank completely out of the equation if banks
priced themselves out of the markets. Those things aren't easy
to put together, but people are talking about it more and more,"
he said.
(Reporting by Chris Whittall, Editing by Kathleen Hoffelder)