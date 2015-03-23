(This story first appeared in the March 21 issue of IFR
Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Mike Kentz
NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - Dealers could be starting to
loosen their grip on the practice of revealing counterparty
names on derivatives traded on swap execution platforms - an
apparent reversal of sentiment that could ease the shift of
over-the-counter swaps onto anonymous central limit order books,
as Dodd-Frank envisaged.
Regulators, however, appear reluctant to capitalize on the
changing tide and show little sign of calling an end to a
practice that many view as the biggest obstacle in realizing the
exchange-like swaps framework that regulators have been striving
to achieve.
The CFTC could be left out in the cold, however, if support
for the practice of "name give-up" - where counterparty names
are revealed after trade execution - continues to fade. Dealers
had worked behind the scenes to maintain the practice as a way
of protecting access to dealer-only pools of liquidity.
"One of the tenets of Dodd-Frank was to have all-to-all type
venues where everyone has the ability to access the markets that
are available - but there are some practical aspects that are
preventing end-users from getting access to specific markets,"
said Nicola White, global head of rates electronic markets at
Morgan Stanley, speaking at the Annual FIA Boca conference this
month.
"Specifically we are focused on post-trade anonymity [and
average pricing] - we have end-user clients where, if those two
issues were solved, they would probably trade on those venues.
[Those venues] account for somewhere between 15% and 20% of
overall volume and occur in the traditional inter-dealer market.
Our clients want to get access to those pools of liquidity - and
we want to facilitate that - but at this point those are the
issues clients are facing."
Against such rising calls to abolish name give-up, the CFTC
has sat on its hands. Industry lobbyists say a proposal is
currently in front of agency chairman Timothy Massad, but he has
been 'resistant' to put the rule in play.
"It doesn't make any sense, how could you not be in support
of this change?" said a lobbyist working for one of the
execution platforms. "I can't come up with any logical reason
why he would be against it."
Some say the chairman is simply 'proceeding with caution' or
considers the issue a lower priority. But with widespread and
growing industry support for abolition of the practice, Massad
may soon be forced into action.
Supporters
Name give-up has continued to exist through the dawn of swap
execution facility trading because supporters say dealers need
their own pool of liquidity as a means of hedging the
complicated bespoke risks that they provide to clients in the
OTC swaps market.
Further, banks fear buyside firms entering dealer-only pools
of liquidity could send requests-for-quote for complicated
trades in one place and then trade anonymously elsewhere.
Dealers warn they will not be able to provide the same type
of risk to clients on the front end if order books become fully
anonymous - they will have to increase prices in order to
compensate for the extra risk. But detractors say this is little
more than scaremongering.
"When did it become a god-given right for a dealer to
provide liquidity to a client in one place and then lay it off
via the same trade at a better price on a walled-off platform?"
said another lobbyist.
"People keep talking about how dealers need their own pools
of liquidity because otherwise spreads will widen. The fact is
that increased participation in anonymous order books will
undoubtedly have the opposite effect over time."
Another reason participants question the CFTC's inaction is
that the agency determined last year through a change to Rule
49.17 that counterparty names to an anonymously executed swap
trade must remain anonymous when reported and held by trade
repositories.
The conceptual struggle now is that a trade can be executed
anonymously, counterparty identities are disclosed after
execution, and then those same identities are inaccessible by
trade counterparties from the repository.
Some momentum appears to be building for abolishing the name
give-up, even within the Commission. Republican Commissioner
Chris Giancarlo in January proposed to let the market decide.
But Commissioner Mark Wetjen lent his support to abolishing the
practice back in November.
"The CFTC should bring to an end name give-up," said Wetjen
at a November meeting of the Cumberland Lodge Financial Services
Policy Summit."It's difficult to rationalize trading protocols
that reveal the identities of counterparties on an anonymous,
central limit order book."
The CFTC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)