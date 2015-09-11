BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp responds to budget announcements by the Australian government
* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Twelve major banks have reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims that they conspired to fix prices and restrain competition in the roughly $16 trillion market for credit default swaps, a lawyer for the investors said on Friday.
The settlement in principle was disclosed at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan.
Daniel Brockett, the lawyer for the investors, said Cote gave both sides two weeks to iron out details, before submitting a settlement for her preliminary approval. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Moody's: negative outlook on Korean banking system amid challenging operating environment, deteriorating asset quality