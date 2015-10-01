Oct 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to pay almost a third of a $1.86 billion settlement to resolve claims that a dozen big banks conspired to limit competition in the credit-default swaps market, Bloomberg reported.

JPMorgan is paying $595 million, Bloomberg said, citing people who asked not to be identified because the firms haven't disclosed how they're splitting costs. (bloom.bg/1WAm3d5)

Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are paying about $230 million, $175 million and $164 million, respectively, the report said.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Barclays were not immediately available to comment on the report. Goldman declined to comment.

Credit default swaps are contracts that let investors buy protection to hedge against the risk that corporate or sovereign debt issuers will not meet their payment obligations. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)