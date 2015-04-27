BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
(Changes headline) April 27 Swaraj Engines Ltd : * Says March-quarter net profit 82.5 million rupees; net sales 1.04 billion
rupees * Declares special dividend of 18 rupees per share and a dividend of 15 rupees
* Declares special dividend of 18 rupees per share and a dividend of 15 rupees per share
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.