ZURICH, July 24 Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group
has denied a media report saying it was working with
technology company Apple on a smartwatch, a wearable
device with interactive functions.
Technology website VentureBeat said in a report on Wednesday
Apple was working with "at least one partner, Swatch" on a
smartwatch project, citing an unnamed source.
A spokeswoman for Swatch Group said on Thursday the report
was unfounded. She said the only business relationship Swatch
Group had with mobile phone makers was as a supplier of
integrated circuits and other electronic components.
Signs are mounting that Apple, which landed huge successes
with its iPhone mobile phones and iPad tablets, is preparing the
launch of an iWatch, following the commercialisation of
smartwatches by rivals such as Samsung and LG
Electronics.
Swatch Group shares rose 2 percent to 510 Swiss francs by
1045 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent higher European sector
index.
"I have no doubt that Swatch is up on the back of these
press reports - against a rather dull market and sector
performance today," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said,
adding smartwatches seemed to be at the centre of attention in
the investment community.
JPMorgan analysts said in a note the VentureBeat article
looked questionable because they would find it surprising if
Swatch launched products under its own brands to link them to
Apple applications, as the report had suggested.
"One of (Swatch Chief Executive Nick) Hayek's main concerns
over smartwatches, repeatedly stated in analysts conference
calls in the last six months, is the possible dependence on
software and applications from other companies," they said.
Hayek told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday he was not
interested in teaming up with a tech group to develop a
smartwatch.
