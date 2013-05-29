* Other markets also deserve focus

BIEL, Switzerland, May 29 Swatch Group should avoid becoming too dependent on Asia and needs to pay attention to other markets, the company's chairwoman said on Wednesday.

Asia accounts for more than half of Swatch's turnover but slowing demand for upmarket pieces in China due to a crackdown on corruption and sluggish economic growth has taken its toll on sales there by several Swiss watchmakers.

"There are a number of markets which deserve certain focus, we cannot rely just on Asia and China," Nayla Hayek said at the company's annual meeting in the Swiss town of Biel.

Swiss watch exports to China fell by more than 25 percent in the first quarter of 2013. Sales to Hong Kong, the biggest market for Swiss watches where mainland Chinese buy timepieces to avoid high taxes, were down 9.1 percent.

On Monday, China said it would cut import duties on Swiss watches by 60 percent over the next 10 years under a free-trade agreement which should help boost Swiss watchmakers' sales in the market.

At Wednesday's meeting, shareholders voted overwhelmingly to re-elect Swatch's board of directors, after criticism from some investors over the company's corporate governance. The Hayek family control nearly half of the voting rights.

Shareholders including ISS, Ethos and Actares have criticised Swatch's procedure of only allowing a vote on the board as a whole rather than individual directors.

"Four of the six directors are either affiliated with the company or are insiders," proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co said in a paper for the meeting, though it recommended voting in favour of the board's reelection.

"We generally believe that this raises concerns about the objectivity and independence of the board and its ability to perform its proper oversight role," it said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)