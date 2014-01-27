NEW YORK Jan 27 In a victory for financial news
media, a U.S. appeals court said Bloomberg LP acted lawfully
when it secretly obtained a recording of a conference call
between Swatch Group SA and securities analysts and
published a transcript.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Monday
said Bloomberg's handling of a Feb. 8, 2011, call discussing the
financial performance and prospects of the world's largest
watchmaker constituted "fair use" under U.S. copyright law, and
deserved the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection of
press freedom.
Upholding a lower court dismissal of a lawsuit by Swatch
against Bloomberg, the 2nd Circuit said Bloomberg's methods,
while "clandestine" and reflecting a "lack of good faith,"
helped ensure that companies do not selectively disclose
material information.
Eliminating selective disclosures had been a goal of the
U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission when in 2000 it adopted
Regulation FD, or fair disclosure. The 2nd Circuit said it did
not matter that Swatch, as a foreign issuer, was not subject to
the regulation.
"Although Bloomberg obtained the recording without
authorization and put it to commercial use without transforming
it, Bloomberg's use served the important public purpose, also
reflected in Regulation FD, of ensuring the wide dissemination
of important financial information," Chief Judge John Katzmann
wrote for a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit.
The appeals court also dismissed Bloomberg's request for a
finding that the recording deserved no copyright protection in
the first place, saying the news service lacked standing and the
court lacked jurisdiction.
Joshua Paul, an attorney representing Swatch, declined to
comment. Bloomberg spokesman Ty Trippet said the company was
pleased with the dismissal of Swatch's claims.
"The investing public benefits from knowing when a public
company discloses financial performance to a select group of
analysts," he said in a statement. "We'll continue to provide
transcripts and recordings from analyst calls to our audiences
to bring more transparency and fairness to the markets."
Swatch complained that Bloomberg gave online subscribers a
same-day transcript of the call, which 132 analysts joined,
despite Swatch's instructions that participants not record it
for publication or broadcast what was said.
Katzmann, however cited the 1971 U.S. Supreme Court decision
in the "Pentagon Papers" case in concluding that Bloomberg's
main purpose was not to "scoop" Swatch or infringe a copyright,
but rather to deliver news.
"That kind of activity, whose protection lies at the core of
the First Amendment, would be crippled if the news media and
similar organizations were limited to authorized sources of
information," he said.
Monday's decision upheld a May 2012 ruling by U.S. District
Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan.
Swatch is based in Bienne, Switzerland, and is known for
colorful plastic namesake watches. It also owns higher-end
brands, including Breguet, Longines, Omega and Harry Winston.
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents competes with Bloomberg in
providing transcripts of corporate teleconferences.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides
protections for press, speech, religion and peaceful assembly.
The case is Swatch Group Management Services Ltd v.
Bloomberg LP, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 12-2412,
12-2645.