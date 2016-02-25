(Adds more CEO comments, shares, background)
BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland Feb 25 Swatch Group
saw strong sales in its Omega, Longines and Tissot
brand watches during the Chinese New Year but demand was more
sluggish for its higher-end timepieces, Chief Executive Nick
Hayek said on Thursday.
"January is looking good in mainland China, that is
confirmed," Hayek told reporters after a press conference at the
Swiss Buergenstock Resort, near top tourist destination
Lucerne.
Swiss watchmakers have been facing difficult trading
conditions for some time as Chinese consumers, put off by a
government crackdown on corruption, no longer splash out on
corporate gifts as lavishly as before, and a weak oil price
dents the spending power of Russian and Middle Eastern
customers.
"Hayek's comments about good trading over Chinese new year
for its top brands is certainly positive. I estimate that Omega,
Longines and Tissot account for three quarters of group
operating profit," said Jon Cox, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.
Earlier this month, the world's biggest watchmaker reported
a 3 percent drop in sales for 2015, but said it expected to see
over 5 percent growth in local currency this year, an optimistic
outlook questioned by some analysts.
Swiss watch exports slipped 7.9 percent in January
year-on-year after falling 3.3 percent last year.
But Hayek confirmed the group's outlook, saying there were
still many reasons to be upbeat.
"Local consumption is good. We grew in America and China in
local currency -- not in Hong Kong -- but in Japan, Thailand,
Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, even in Russia in local
currency," he said.
"If you lead a company, and consumption in 80-85 percent of
your countries is good, and you sell more in local currency and
more units, but in Swiss francs, not much is left for your
margin, do you then need to have a negative attitude for 2016?
No way."
Shares in the group were up 3.4 percent at 1338 GMT,
outperforming a 1.5 percent higher European sector index
.
Hayek also ruled out job cuts, saying he wouldn't follow the
example of peer Richemont which said this week it was
considering cutting up to 350 jobs in Switzerland.
"We're not cutting jobs to protect our margin," he said.
