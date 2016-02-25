BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland Feb 25 Swatch Group saw strong sales in its Omega and Tissot brand watches during the Chinese New Year but demand was more sluggish for its higher-end timepieces, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Thursday.
"The four day-period of the Chinese New Year went very well for Longines, Tissot, Omega this year versus the same period last year," Hayek told reporters after a press conference at the Swiss Buergenstock Resort. "The high-end segment was a bit more difficult."
He confirmed the group's full-year outlook of over 5 percent sales growth in local currency, saying consumption in 80-85 percent of the group's markets was positive.
"January is looking good in mainland China, that is confirmed," Hayek said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Joshua Franklin)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing