ZURICH Aug 22 Swatch plans to add to
its new smartwatch range, the Swiss watchmaker's chief executive
told a newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.
The Biel, Switzerland-based company is competing with Apple
and other watchmakers in the budding smartwatch market.
"Our product is called Touch Zero One and that gives enough
room for Zero Five, Zero Nine," Nick Hayek was quoted as saying
by Switzerland's Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. "The Touch Zero One
is not the end of the progression."
Hayek told the paper Swatch would launch Touch Zero Two at
next year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Swiss company's strategy appears primarily to revolve
around including individual tech features in different models
rather than going head to head with Apple to create all-in-one
smartwatches combining many functions.
On top of its Touch Zero One, which can track the distance
the wearer travels and help beach volleyball players measure the
power of their hits, Swatch is planning to launch watches with
an embedded "near field communication" chip this year.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)