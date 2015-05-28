Models of the new connected watch 'Swatch Touch Zero One' are pictured after the Swatch Group annual news conference in Corgemont March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

GRENCHEN, Switzerland Swatch Group SA UHR.VX will launch its "Touch Zero One" smartwatch in August, its chief executive Nick Hayek told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Swatch is also planning to launch watches with an embedded "near field communication" chip this summer, entering a smartwatch market that is expected to be fiercely contested by Apple (AAPL.O) and other watchmakers.

(Reporting by Tom Miles)