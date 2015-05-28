Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
GRENCHEN, Switzerland May 28 Swatch Group SA will launch its "Touch Zero One" smartwatch in August, its chief executive Nick Hayek told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Swatch is also planning to launch watches with an embedded "near field communication" chip this summer, entering a smartwatch market that is expected to be fiercely contested by Apple and other watchmakers. (Reporting by Tom Miles)
