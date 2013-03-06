* Swatch seeking to reduce supply of movements
GRENCHEN, Switzerland, March 6 Swatch Group
has reached an undisclosed agreement with Swiss
competition officials over its planned reduction in the supply
of watch movements to third parties, the company's chief lawyer
said on Wednesday.
The world's largest watchmaker has said it no longer wants
to be the industry's "supermarket" and wants to keep more parts
for its own brands, which include Omega and Longines.
Swatch asked Swiss antitrust authority Weko to work out
rules allowing it to cut and eventually stop deliveries to
others without skewing the competitive landscape. Weko has
allowed Swatch to reduce deliveries in 2012 and 2013 and is
expected to announce before July how the company can entirely
phase out deliveries.
"We have reached an agreement ... the next step is to take
it to the entire Weko commission which we expect sometime
towards the end of March," Swatch lawyer Hanspeter Rentsch said
at a press conference, without giving details of the agreement.
Weko spokesman Patrik Ducrey confirmed an agreement had been
reached, which is still subject to approval by the competition
commission. Final approval is expected before the summer
holidays, he said, which typically start in July.
The decision by Swatch to stop supplying others has left
rival brands grappling with supply shortages and searching for
alternative quality suppliers that they can buy, in order to
preserve the coveted "Swiss Made" label.
Among the brands most affected are the ones owned by the
world's biggest luxury group LVMH : Tag Heuer, Hublot
and Zenith. LVMH only diversified into watches in 1999 so its
production facilities are less developed than peers.
Richemont, the No.2 luxury group which owns some of
the world's most prestigious high-end watch brands, and
independent big names Rolex and Patek Philippe, have more parts
facilities and have also strengthened them by taking over some
suppliers. They nevertheless rely on Swatch for some parts.
Independent watchmaker Parmigiani, which is owned by the
Sandoz family foundation, split off its production unit Vaucher
in 2003 to allow it to also make movements for third parties
while still supplying Parmigiani.
Handbag maker Hermes bought a 25 percent stake in
Vaucher in 2006 for 25 million Swiss francs ($26.92 million) to
secure movements for its watch unit.
