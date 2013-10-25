(Adds quotes, details and background)
ZURICH Oct 25 Swatch, the world's
biggest watchmaker, has been given the go-ahead gradually to
reduce component deliveries to rivals in a move which could
cause supply shortages for some players in the industry.
The deal between Swiss competition authority Weko and
Swatch, which has a quasi-monopoly on movements -- the internal
mechanism of a watch -- and components, was expected.
Under the agreement, Swatch will cut 2014/15 deliveries of
mechanical movements produced by its ETA unit to rival
watchmakers to 75 percent of the average quantities delivered in
2009-2011, Weko said in a statement.
Swatch can then gradually cut them further, delivering 65
percent of sales volume in 2016/17 and 55 percent in 2018/2019.
The accord includes a clause to cushion the blow to small
and mid-sized businesses in cases of severe hardship, Weko said.
It reiterated that it was too soon to phase out deliveries
of the important regulating parts that make a watch tick,
so-called "assortiments", made by Swatch's Nivarox unit, given
the few sourcing alternatives for these parts.
This is likely to offer some reassurance to rivals like
Richemont and LVMH, as well as smaller
watchmakers which have been struggling to find alternative
suppliers for the assortiments.
Weko had initially blocked Swatch plans to cut third-party
deliveries in July, but said it was not against a reduction in
delivery in principle.
Swatch had asked Weko in 2011 to start an investigation into
how it could phase out deliveries, forcing rivals to build their
own production capacities and causing a wave of acquisitions of
suppliers.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)