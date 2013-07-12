* Weko blocks Swatch plans to cut third party deliveries
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, July 12 Swiss competition authority Weko
said it wouldn't let Swatch Group cut supplies of
movements and other components to rivals as much as the Swiss
watchmaker would like, a move likely to reassure smaller
watchmakers.
Weko said, however, it agreed on the principle that Swatch,
which supplies essential watch components to almost the entire
watch industry, should be allowed to gradually reduce deliveries
of mechanical watch movements under certain conditions.
"A reduction (of watch movement deliveries) by another 10
percent in 2014 seems acceptable," Weko said, adding it was too
early to cut deliveries of the key "assortiments" - the heart of
each mechanical watch movement.
The news is likely to reassure rivals like Richemont
and LVMH, as well as smaller watchmakers
which have been struggling to find alternative suppliers for the
important regulating parts that make a watch tick - so-called
"assortiments", that are made by Swatch's Nivarox unit.
"The Weko commission decided there were too few sourcing
alternatives for 'assortiments'," spokesman Patrik Ducrey told
Reuters over the phone.
Swatch, facing the expiry of provisional measures at the end
of the year if it doesn't negotiate a new supply deal with the
authority, said it was disappointed.
"Swatch Group regrets that Weko has not reached a definite
decision," Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in an emailed
statement. Spokeswoman Beatrice Howald said Swatch would accept
Weko's proposal to renegotiate the deal.
Swatch had asked Weko in 2011 to start an investigation into
how it could phase out deliveries of movements and components it
has a quasi monopoly on, forcing rivals to build their own
production capacities and causing a wave of acquisitions of
suppliers.
Weko had put in place provisional measures allowing Swatch
to reduce supplies of movements made by its ETA unit and
assortiments, in 2012 and 2013.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said the news was
unfavorable for Swatch. "It looks like they have to go back to
the drawing board and I guess the phase out period will be
further extended."
He said small players, which had fewer resources to build
their own capacities, would benefit most from this development.
"This is good news for us, we can now take our time to build
our own production capacity for 'assortiments'," Miguel Garcia,
head of independent watch movement maker Sellita, told Reuters.
