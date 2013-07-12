ZURICH, July 12 Swiss competition authority Weko said on Friday it had not validated plans elaborated with Swatch Group that would have allowed the world's biggest watchmaker to cut watch component deliveries to rivals.

Weko said, however, it agreed on the principle that Swatch, which supplies essential watch components to almost the entire watch industry, should be allowed to gradually reduce deliveries of mechanical watch movements under certain conditions.

"A reduction (of watch movement deliveries) by another 10 percent in 2014 seems acceptable," Weko said, adding it was too early to cut deliveries of the key "assortiments", the heart of each mechanical watch movement.

This news is likely to reassure rivals like Richemont and LVMH, but also smaller watchmakers which have been struggling to find alternative suppliers for "assortiments" made by Swatch's Nivarox unit. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)