ZURICH Dec 29 A fire has completely destroyed a
workshop at Swatch Group's watch mechanism subsidiary,
the Swiss watchmaker said on Sunday.
The blaze at ETA Manufacture Horlogere in Grenchen,
Switzerland, caused considerable financial damage, Swatch said
in a statement without indicating what impact it would have on
production.
ETA is the world's biggest supplier of watch "movements",
the internal mechanisms that drive the moving parts of a watch,
giving Swatch a near-monopoly in these components.
The company statement said it was too early to put a figure
on the financial damage and a Swatch spokeswoman could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Swatch, known for its colourful plastic timepieces and
high-end Omega brand, said no one was harmed in the fire and the
cause of the blaze was unknown.
