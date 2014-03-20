GENEVA, March 20 Currency fluctuations might
knock 400-500 million Swiss francs ($457-$572 million) off
Swatch Group's sales this year, its chief executive
said at the world's biggest watchmaker's annual results
conference on Thursday.
"At current exchange rates, we would have a negative
currency impact of 400-500 million francs," Nick Hayek told
journalists at jewellery brand Harry Winston's factory in
Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva.
Switzerland's watch industry, which produces almost
exclusively in Switzerland and exports most of its products, is
under pressure from a strong Swiss franc that makes its products
more expensive abroad.
($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)