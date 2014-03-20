GENEVA, March 20 Currency fluctuations might knock 400-500 million Swiss francs ($457-$572 million) off Swatch Group's sales this year, its chief executive said at the world's biggest watchmaker's annual results conference on Thursday.

"At current exchange rates, we would have a negative currency impact of 400-500 million francs," Nick Hayek told journalists at jewellery brand Harry Winston's factory in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva.

Switzerland's watch industry, which produces almost exclusively in Switzerland and exports most of its products, is under pressure from a strong Swiss franc that makes its products more expensive abroad. ($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)