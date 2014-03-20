(Adds detail, background)
GENEVA, March 20 The world's biggest watchmaker
Swatch Group expects sales in China to grow in local
currencies this year, its chief executive said at the company's
annual results conference on Thursday.
"I see growth in China, but in local currencies because the
current problems everywhere in the world put upward pressure on
the Swiss franc," Nick Hayek told journalists at jewellery brand
Harry Winston's factory in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva.
Executives of the group's high-end brands, such as Breguet
and Omega, said sales had turned positive since the beginning of
the year.
Watchmakers sold less in China last year after the
government cracked down on gift-giving of luxury items, but
Swatch has fared better than others because it is less exposed
to the high-end segment.
Sales growth at the group's more affordable brands, such as
Longines and Tissot, had not slowed down and was still strong in
China, Hayek said.
Swiss export data showed on Thursday that watch exports rose
7 percent in February. Exports to mainland China were down 0.7
percent, but shipments to Hong Kong, their biggest market, rose
18.7 percent.
Hayek said he expected the industry as a whole would grow
5-10 percent this year. Asked whether Swatch would be able to do
better, he said: "I cannot give you a precise forecast but we
should have good growth in local currencies."
In January, Hayek had said double-digit sales growth should
be possible in 2014.
On Thursday, he warned currency fluctuations might knock
400-500 million Swiss francs off sales this year if exchange
rates stayed at current levels.
Switzerland's watch industry, which produces almost
exclusively in Switzerland, is under pressure from a strong
Swiss franc that makes its products more expensive abroad.
The maker of Omega watches and Harry Winston jewellery
posted an 8.3 percent rise in 2013 gross sales to 8.82 billion
Swiss francs ($10.08 billion) and a 20.2 percent jump in net
profit to 1.93 billion francs earlier this year.
Shares in Swatch fell 1.9 percent by 1200 GMT.
($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs)
