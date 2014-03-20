GENEVA, March 20 Swatch Group expects sales in China to grow in local currencies this year, its chief executive said at the world's biggest watchmaker's annual results conference on Thursday.

"I see growth in China, but in local currencies because the current problems everywhere in the world put upward pressure on the Swiss franc," Nick Hayek told journalists at jewellery brand Harry Winston's factory in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva.

Executives of the group's high-end brands, such as Breguet and Omega, said sales had turned positive since the beginning of the year.

Watchmakers sold less in China last year after the government cracked down on illegitimate gift-giving of luxury items, but Swatch has fared better than others because it is less exposed to the high-end segment. ($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)