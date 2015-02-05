* Shares up 3 pct after earlier falling as much as 7 pct
* Says to maintain dividend
(Adds CEO quotes)
By Astrid Wendlandt and Alice Baghdjian
PARIS/ZURICH Feb 5 Shares in Swatch Group
reversed earlier losses on Thursday after the Swiss
watchmaker gave a buoyant trading update and said it expected
trends in the important market of China to improve.
The group whose brands range from cheap colourful plastic
watches to diamond-studded Blancpain timepieces, said 2015 had
started well and kept its dividend for 2014 unchanged despite
the rise in the franc and a drop in profits last year.
"I see a really good year for us," Swatch Chief Executive
Nick Hayek told Reuters in an interview. "We will see a growth
rate of 7 to 9 percent in 2015 in local currency. The only
question mark is the exchange rate."
Analysts said management forecast sales could rise by about
5-8 percent in Asia, Swatch Group's biggest market, this year.
Journalists were barred from listening to the group's conference
call with analysts.
Swatch shares fell sharply earlier on Thursday after the
group missed profit forecasts, which it blamed on increased
marketing costs in the United States, Japan and China.
Investors were also spooked by the group's inventory, which
increased faster than sales last year and which they said
highlighted continued weakness in underlying demand for Swiss
watches, particularly in the all-important Chinese market.
Swatch reported an operating profit of 1.75 billion Swiss
francs ($1.89 billion), missing analysts' expectations of about
2.0 billion Swiss francs, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"This was a big miss," Melanie Flouquet at JP Morgan
Cazenove, said. She said it looked as though the group's brands
generating higher margins were underperforming compared to those
producing lower margins.
Swatch shares, which fell as much as 7 percent in early
trade, closed up nearly 3 percent higher. The stock shed a
quarter of its value in 2014.
Hayek said high-end watches were suffering somewhat in China
where the government had been cracking down on conspicious
spending for more than two years, severely denting demand.
"The Chinese buy watches with a lower average value than
before because they buy fewer watches with gold and diamonds and
more steel watches," Hayek said.
Its companies such as Harry Winston in the United States and
Rivoli in the Middle East, whose costs are recorded in local
currency, have helped temper the impact of the strong franc.
Swatch together with Cartier-owner Richemont have
been hit by the Swiss bank's decision last month to remove a cap
on the franc, causing a surge in the currency.
Several of Swatch's brands are compensating for the franc
rise with price adjustments of 5 percent to 7 percent in select
markets in line with Richemont's price increases.
Net profit fell more than expected to 1.416 billion Swiss
francs ($1.53 billion) last year. It was forecast to fall to
1.529 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)
