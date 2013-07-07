* Purchase of Harry Winston jewellery unit seen boosting
sales
* Chinese demand for luxury goods recovered in June
* High-end products hit by Chinese anti-corruption drive
ZURICH, July 7 Swatch Group might be
able to achieve sales of 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.36 billion)
this year, Chief Executive Nick Hayek was quoted as saying on
Sunday, adding the important Chinese market recovered in June.
"The first half of the year was certainly much more
difficult than last year. But I see very good growth
opportunities for the Swiss watch industry for the second half
of the year," he told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
Hayek said sales of the priciest products had suffered most
in China in the first five months of the year, but Swatch had
still seen double-digit growth for its brands in the high,
medium and lowest price categories.
"The situation in the luxury market in China improved in
June," he added.
Switzerland's watch industry has been grappling with weak
demand in China, where a slowing economy and a crackdown on
lavish gifts weigh on sales, and Europe, where austerity
programmes hit consumer spending.
With its entry-price Swatch brand and mid-price Tissot and
Longines, Swatch Group, which also owns high-end Omega, is less
exposed than peer Richemont to very expensive watches
targeted by a Chinese government anti-corruption campaign.
Hayek said Swatch's purchase this year of the high-end
jewellery arm of Harry Winston might allow the firm to
reach gross sales of 9 billion francs this year, assuming
significant improvements in currency effects.
Swatch saw gross sales rise 14 percent to 8.143 billion
francs in 2012.
Analysts predict Swatch will report 2013 sales of 8.8
billion francs on average, Reuters data shows.
Hayek said he hoped the Harry Winston business would "soon"
be able to achieve sales of 1 billion francs under Swatch
leadership, compared to the $430 million it turned over in 2012.
($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)